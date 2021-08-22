Left Menu

Ladakh: ITBP assists police in rescuing 17 villagers who went missing during cloudburst

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police along with Ladakh Police rescued 17 villagers on Sunday evening who went missing during the cloudburst in the Rumbok village area.

ANI | Leh (Ladakh) | Updated: 22-08-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 22:52 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police along with Ladakh Police rescued 17 villagers on Sunday evening who went missing during the cloudburst in the Rumbok village area. In a tweet by ITBP, it informed, "Brave North West Frontier ITBP Special Response and Rescue team of #Himveers assisted the Ladakh State Police earlier today in rescuing 17 villagers who were missing during a cloudburst event in Rumbok village area."

Earlier today, the border police informed that 14 persons were rescued by ITBP and State Disaster Response Force teams from the Rumbak Village along Ladakh's Zanskar River that was hit by a flash flood due to the bursting of a glacial lake. District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) of Leh informed on Saturday that an artificial lake near Rumbak has burst which resulted in the blockage in the Indus River and creating an artificial lake in the area.

"Alert!!! As per information received from CEO, DDMA Leh, there is an outburst of an artificial lake near Rumbak resulting in blockage of the Indus River and creating an artificial lake in the area. The artificial lake formed in the river may outburst anytime," tweeted by the Department of Information and Public Relations Leh (DIPR Leh). "The road approaching Rumbak, Zingchen, Yurutse and Rumchung has been cut off from the main road," DIPR Leh further tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

