Left Menu

J&K police rescues woman, 2 children confined at Punjab house

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-08-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 23:01 IST
J&K police rescues woman, 2 children confined at Punjab house
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir police has claimed to have rescued a woman and her two children, who were allegedly confined at a house in Punjab, officials said here Sunday.

The accused, Sammy, a resident of Samba district of Jammu province, was arrested during the swift operation, a spokesman said.

He said a complaint was received at Bakshi Nagar police station, alleging that Rakha Balgotra, a resident of New Plot area of Jammu, and her children were illegally detained by Sammy at Company Bagh Takki Mohalla in Pathankot area of Punjab.

A special police team was constituted, which rescued the woman and her two children from the custody of the accused with the assistance of Punjab police, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

United States
2
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
3
NASA, JAXA astronauts gear up for Tuesday's spacewalk

NASA, JAXA astronauts gear up for Tuesday's spacewalk

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expected; EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021