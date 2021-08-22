Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 23:29 IST
Ex Delhi Jal Board employee hit by car, dies
A former Delhi Jal Board employee died after he was hit by a car suspectedly being driven by an air force officer here, police said Sunday.

The victim was identified as Ratan Lal (52).

The incident took place around 7 am in Baba Haridas Nagar area when a car hit the pedestrian on the Rail Factory road.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, a senior police officer said.

Police suspect that 56-year-old Umesh Kumar, who is an officer in the Indian Air Force, was driving the offending vehicle.

But a man named Kirorimal who witnessed the scene, in his police complaint, stated that it was Kumar's son on the driving seat at the time of the incident.

An investigation is underway to ascertain if Kumar’s son, who is apparently learning how to drive, is the culprit, police said.

''We are also checking cameras installed in and around the area to verify claims made by the complainant as well as Umesh to ascertain who was actually driving the vehicle at the time of the accident. Accordingly, the culprit will be arrested,'' the officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said: ''We have registered a case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence).” PTI AMP MGA MGA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

