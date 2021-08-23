Left Menu

Kuwait approves the passage of 5,000 evacuated Afghans to the U.S.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 23-08-2021 01:32 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 01:32 IST
Kuwait approves the passage of 5,000 evacuated Afghans to the U.S.
Kuwait has approved the passage of 5,000 Afghans who will be evacuated to the United States, the Gulf country's foreign ministry said on Sunday.

Last month, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the subject of relocating Afghan interpreters came up during meetings he held in Kuwait.

Many Afghans who worked with NATO forces fear reprisals from the Taliban, who seized the capital Kabul a week ago.

