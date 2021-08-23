Britain says it evacuated more than 5,700 from Afghanistan
More than 1,000 British armed forces personnel have been deployed in Kabul, the government said. Prime Minister Boris Johnson called a virtual meeting of leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy nations for Tuesday to "ensure safe evacuations, prevent a humanitarian crisis and support the Afghan people".
The British defence ministry said on Sunday it had evacuated 5,725 people from Afghanistan since Aug. 13. It has flown out embassy staff, British nationals, those eligible under the Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy programme and nationals from partner nations.
