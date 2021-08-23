Japan ex-foreign minister Kishida likely to run in LDP race -Sankei

Japan's former Foreign Minister Fumiko Kishida is likely to run in the ruling party's leadership race when incumbent Yoshihide Suga's current term ends in September, the Sankei newspaper reported on Monday.

Kishida is likely to formally announce his candidacy when the date of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership race is fixed, the paper said, citing several anonymous sources.

