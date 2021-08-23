Japan to send military plane to repatriate citizens from Afghanistan

Japan will send a military plane later on Monday to Afghanistan to bring back its citizens, the top government spokesman said.

More military transport planes are expected to be dispatched to Afghanistan to repatriate not only its own citizens but also Afghans working at the Japanese embassy or with Japanese missions, Katsunobu Kato, Japan's chief cabinet secretary, told a press conference on Monday.

