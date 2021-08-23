Japan to send military plane to repatriate citizens from Afghanistan
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 23-08-2021 08:35 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 08:35 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japan will send a military plane later on Monday to Afghanistan to bring back its citizens, the top government spokesman said.
More military transport planes are expected to be dispatched to Afghanistan to repatriate not only its own citizens but also Afghans working at the Japanese embassy or with Japanese missions, Katsunobu Kato, Japan's chief cabinet secretary, told a press conference on Monday.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japanese
- Afghanistan
- Katsunobu Kato
- Japan
- Afghans
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US B-52 bombers hit Taliban's positions in Afghanistan's Shebergan city
Delhi HC dismisses plea of 30 ITBP Jawans seeking redeployment at Indian Mission in Afghanistan
Official: Airstrikes in south Afghanistan hit clinic, school
Iran closes key border crossing with Afghanistan as violence escalates
Contractors who powered US war in Afghanistan stuck in Dubai