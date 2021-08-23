Foreign forces have not sought to postpone Afghanistan exit-Taliban official

Foreign forces in Afghanistan have not sought to extend the Aug. 31 deadline they have set for leaving the country, a Taliban official told Reuters on Monday.

President Joe Biden said last week Biden says Aug. 31 deadline in Afghanistan might have to be extended that U.S. troops may stay in Afghanistan past an Aug. 31 deadline to evacuate Americans.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)