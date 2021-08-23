Left Menu

BSF personnel open fire at flying object in J-K's Arnia

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-08-2021 10:01 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 09:50 IST
BSF personnel open fire at flying object in J-K's Arnia
Representative Image
Border Security Force personnel opened fire at a flying object that was spotted along the International Border in Arnia sector of Jammu district on Monday, an official said.

''At about 0530 hours, a blinking red and yellow light in the sky was observed by our forward troops in Arnia sector near the IB'', the official said. Troops opened fire at the flying object following which it went towards Pakistan's side, the official said. The area is being searched with the help of the police.

