Man arrested for enslaving tribal who died by suicide in Maharashtra's Palghar
The Palghar Police on Sunday arrested a man named Ramdas Korde for allegedly beating and threatening a tribal man who died by suicide.
The Palghar Police on Sunday arrested a man named Ramdas Korde for allegedly beating and threatening a tribal man who died by suicide. According to sources, Kalu Pawar, a tribal man had borrowed Rs 500 from Korde to buy a shroud for the last rites of his son in November last year. Following this, Korde made Pawar work in his field for months in the name of repayment of the loan.
Sources said Korde used to harass and beat Pawar whenever he asked for the wages. In desperation, Pawar died by suicide earlier this month. On the complaint of Pawar's wife, an FIR was registered at Mokhada police station against Korde under Section 374 (unlawful compulsory labour) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act. (ANI)
