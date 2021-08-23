Flying object fired at by BSF in J-K's Arnia
A flying object was fired at by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in the Arnia sector near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.
A flying object was fired at by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in the Arnia sector near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. "Today at about 0530 hours, a blinking red and yellow light in the sky observed by our forward troops in Arnia sector near to the IB. Our troops immediately fired 25 LMG rounds on the flying object due to which it gained some height and went towards Pak side," the BSF said in a statement.
The BSF added that the area was being searched with the help of the police. Earlier in June this year, Two drones were used to carry out an attack on an Air Force base in Jammu.
After the Jammu attack, the number of drone sightings has gone up drastically and there have been several instances where the Army and BSF troops at the border have fired at them. (ANI)
