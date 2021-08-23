Kamala Harris reaffirms U.S. commitment to keep South China Sea open
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday reaffirmed Washington's commitment to work with partners and allies on a rules based international order and freedom of navigation in the disputed South China Sea.
Her comments came during a trip to Singapore. The South China Sea has become one of many flashpoints in the testy relationship between China and the United States, with Washington rejecting what it calls unlawful territorial claims by Beijing in the resource-rich waters.
