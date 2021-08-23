Left Menu

Mumbai: Woman's body found stuffed inside bag in drain

They also found a mangalsutra a necklace worn by a married woman, bangles and some other items on the body, the official said.

The body of a woman was found stuffed inside a plastic bag in a drain in suburban Makhurd, with police suspecting it to be a case of murder, an official said on Monday.

Some passersby spotted the bag lying in the 'nullah' (drain) in Zakir Hussain Nagar of Mankhurd in the early hours of Sunday and alerted local police, he said. When police opened the bag, they found the body of a woman, aged around 25 to 30 years, with hands and legs tied with ropes. They also found a 'mangalsutra' (a necklace worn by a married woman), bangles and some other items on the body, the official said. The police were scanning the CCTV footage of the area to get clues and also trying to look into missing person complaints lodged in police stations nearby, he said.

An FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) against unidentified persons and further probe into the case was on, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

