Left Menu

Kalyan Singh quit as UP CM without second thought for Ram Janmabhoomi Andolan: Amit Shah

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh had quit his post without a second thought for Ram Janmabhoomi Andolan, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday.

ANI | Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 23-08-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 13:22 IST
Kalyan Singh quit as UP CM without second thought for Ram Janmabhoomi Andolan: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Aligarh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh had quit his post without a second thought for Ram Janmabhoomi Andolan, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday. Shah was in Atrauli in Aligarh district to pay last respects to former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP veteran Kalyan Singh who passed away on Saturday.

"Babuji's passing away is a big loss for BJP. The void he has left will be difficult to fill. After Ram Mandir foundation stone-laying function he had said that the aim of his life has been fulfilled. For Ram Janmabhoomi Andolan, he quit as CM without a second thought," Shah told mediapersons. Besides Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Ministers Prahlad Patel and VK Singh were also present at Atrauli.

Kalyan Singh who was ailing for some time passed away on August 21 at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow, due to sepsis and multi-organ failure. A two-time Chief Minister (June 1991 to December 1992 and September 1997 to November 1999), Singh also served as Governor of Rajasthan (2014-2019). Singh also held various organisational posts in the BJP, both at the state and the central level. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021