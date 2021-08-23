Delhi HC directs NTCA to decide representation seeking protection of biological diversity at Corbett National Park

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) to decide the representation made by the petitioner Gaurav Kumar Bansal, practising lawyer and activist who sought the protection of biological diversity at Corbett National Park. The plea sought direction over alleged illegal construction of bridges and walls within Tiger Breeding Habitat of Corbett Tiger Reserve.

Petitioner in person, Advocate Gaurav Bansal submitted before the Court that the authority has been passing the buck against illegal constructions at the reserve. "They have simply asked Uttarakhand government to file a status report. They have ignored my representations. They are the nodal authority to inspect the allegations. An inspection team should be deployed." The Bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh disposed of the petition and said this matter has factual aspects. We are passing a direction for consideration of this petition as a representation as earliest possible.

Advertisement

The petitioner sought the intervention of the Court to not only save the Tiger Breeding Habitat of Corbett Tiger Reserve but to also save, secure, protect and conserve the rich Biological Diversity, Flora and Fauna, Ecology of the whole landscape of Corbett National Park. The plea alleged that illegal construction of Bridges and Walls is taking place within Tiger Breeding Habitat of Corbett Tiger Reserve and that too without taking any kind of approval from Respondent as required under Section 38 (O) of the Wildlife Protection Act-1972.

The petition alleged that instead of taking any action against the said wrongdoing, National Tiger Conservation Authority in its letter dated 12/08/2021 requested the Chief Wildlife Warden, Uttarakhand to look into the matter and to provide a factual status report on the issue raised by the petitioner. As per Section 38 (O) (g) of the Wildlife Protection Act-1972, the project proponent can do any type of construction activity in the Tiger Reserve Area only after getting approval from NTCA & NBWL. However, in the present case instead of taking any kind of approval under section 38 (O) (b) of the Wildlife Protection Act-1972, the project proponent not only started rampant illegal construction of Bridges and Wall within Tiger Breeding Habitat of Corbett Tiger Reserve but also started felling of trees for the said purpose, plea read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)