Taliban won't extend Aug. 31 deadline for Western forces to leave -Taliban sources
Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 23-08-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 13:52 IST
The Taliban will not extend an Aug. 31 deadline for Western forces to leave Afghanistan, two sources in the Islamist group told Reuters on Monday.
The sources, however, said no Western government or official had approached the Taliban to extend the deadline.
