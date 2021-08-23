Chhattisgarh: Man dies after accidentally shooting self with father's gun during birthday bash
A man died after he allegedly shot himself accidentally with his father's gun during his own birthday celebration in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, police said on Monday.
The incident took place on Sunday night when Rohan Singh, his family members and friends were celebrating his 18th birthday at his house in Jawaharnagar area, located around 40 km from the state capital Raipur, Vaishali Nagar police station house officer Gopal Vaishya said.
As per preliminary information, Singh took out the licensed 12 bore gun belonging to his father and was allegedly checking it when it suddenly went off, and a bullet hit him in the waist, he said.
The man, who was profusely bleeding, was immediately rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.
The deceased's father works as a security guard and the weapon was registered in his name, he said.
A case has been registered in this connection, the official said.
