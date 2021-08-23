Left Menu

Britain urges US to extend Kabul evacuations

He said that an agreement from the Taliban would also be needed for an extension.Biden has not ruled out extending the airlift beyond the August 31 deadline he set before the Talibans swift takeover in Afghanistan, but he said he hoped it would not be necessary.Britain says its forces have evacuated more than 5,700 people -- chiefly UK citizens and Afghans -- from Kabul in the last 10 days, 1,821 of them in the past 24 hours.

PTI | London | Updated: 23-08-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 14:11 IST
Britain is urging the United States to extend its evacuation effort in Kabul beyond the current August 31 deadline, saying without the Americans other countries will have no choice but to stop their own operations to help people fleeing the Taliban takeover.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to press President Joe Biden at an emergency meeting of Group of Seven leaders on Tuesday convened by Britain.

Some UK military leaders have said Britain should keep troops at Kabul airport to continue the evacuation effort even if the Americans leave. But Armed Forces Minister James Heappey said Monday that "there is a hard reality that there would be no international airlift without the way that the US is underpinning it".

He said that "whether or not the US can be persuaded to stay is a matter for the prime minister tomorrow in the G-7 meeting". He said that an agreement from the Taliban would also be needed for an extension.

Biden has not ruled out extending the airlift beyond the August 31 deadline he set before the Taliban's swift takeover in Afghanistan, but he said he hoped it would not be necessary.

Britain says its forces have evacuated more than 5,700 people -- chiefly UK citizens and Afghans -- from Kabul in the last 10 days, 1,821 of them in the past 24 hours.

