Minor electrocuted in UP

A 12-year-old boy was electrocuted when he came in contact with a high tension wire in his house in the district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in Vasaich village under Jansath police station when the victim, son of a rickshaw puller, was trying to connect a wire to charge his father's e-rickshaw battery, they said. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

