Minor electrocuted in UP
PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 23-08-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 14:36 IST
A 12-year-old boy was electrocuted when he came in contact with a high tension wire in his house in the district on Monday, police said.
The incident took place in Vasaich village under Jansath police station when the victim, son of a rickshaw puller, was trying to connect a wire to charge his father's e-rickshaw battery, they said. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.
