Over 57.05 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to States, UTs: Centre

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 14:48 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
More than 57.05 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories, said the Central government in a press release on Monday. More than 3.44 crore unutilized vaccine doses are still left with the states and UTs while 13.34 lakh doses are currently in pipeline, said the release.

The Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on 21st June 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75% of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

