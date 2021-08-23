Teenage girl found dead in J-K's Poonch

A teenage girl, who went missing in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, was found dead on the banks of a river in this district, police said on Monday.

The 17-year old victim, Mehak Bi, went missing from her Mohalla Kamsar residence on August 21 and her body was found on the banks of the river on Sunday evening, a police official said.

He said the postmortem of the deceased was conducted and the body was handed over to her family for last rites after completion of legal formalities.

Police are ascertaining the cause of her death, the official said.

