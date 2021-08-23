Left Menu

Teenage girl found dead in J-K's Poonch

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-08-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 14:50 IST
Teenage girl found dead in J-K's Poonch
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A teenage girl, who went missing in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, was found dead on the banks of a river in this district, police said on Monday.

The 17-year old victim, Mehak Bi, went missing from her Mohalla Kamsar residence on August 21 and her body was found on the banks of the river on Sunday evening, a police official said.

He said the postmortem of the deceased was conducted and the body was handed over to her family for last rites after completion of legal formalities.

Police are ascertaining the cause of her death, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021