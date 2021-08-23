Left Menu

Three held for allegedly trashing vegetable vendor in Mumbai's Matunga

Three people were arrested for allegedly thrashing a vegetable vendor in Matunga on Sunday. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera inside the shop.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-08-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 14:58 IST
Three held for allegedly trashing vegetable vendor in Mumbai's Matunga
Visual of the CCTV footage (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three people were arrested for allegedly thrashing a vegetable vendor in Matunga on Sunday. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera inside the shop. The arrested accused have been identified as Uday Kumar Nadar, Balkrishna Nadar and Ramesh. Matunga Police Station has arrested the three accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"Actually, Uday Nadar himself had taken this vegetable shop on rent earlier and the victim used to work with him," said the police. "But the shop was not running during the lockdown. Meanwhile, the victim himself took this shop on rent after talking to the owner of the shop, due to which Uday got angry and along with his two companions beat up the vegetable vendor on Sunday," the police added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021