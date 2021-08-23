Left Menu

Russia says it detained a Ukrainian spy trying to steal arms secrets

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday it had detained a Ukrainian man caught "red-handed" trying to steal state secrets about its small arms industry in Tula, a town that hosts a military weapons factory.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-08-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 15:08 IST
Russia says it detained a Ukrainian spy trying to steal arms secrets
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@RUS_FSB)
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday it had detained a Ukrainian man caught "red-handed" trying to steal state secrets about its small arms industry in Tula, a town that hosts a military weapons factory. The FSB said that a criminal espionage case had been opened into the Ukrainian citizen, whom it did not name. It said he had been working for the Ukrainian intelligence services.

The Ukrainian foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The FSB said that the alleged spy had tried to recruit workers at Tula's weapons factory as informers. The plant, located around 170 km (105 miles) south of Moscow, produces guided missiles as well as advanced automatic and sniper rifles for military use according to its website.

The FSB said the man had been trying to obtain state secrets regarding the latest types of guns and related secret technical documents as well as weapons under development. Relations between Kyiv and Moscow plummeted after Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and backed a pro-Russian separatist rebellion in eastern Ukraine.

Kyiv estimates that 14,000 people have been killed in the conflict in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, since 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021