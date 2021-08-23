Left Menu

MP: Mob booked for 'tazia' procession in violation of COVID-19 norms

PTI | Khargone | Updated: 23-08-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 15:23 IST
MP: Mob booked for 'tazia' procession in violation of COVID-19 norms
  • Country:
  • India

Over 130 people have been booked in Khargone in Madhya Pradesh for taking out a 'tazia' procession in violation of COVID-19 norms and also for allegedly misbehaving with officials at the time, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Maheshwar town on Saturday and the organisers of the procession changed the route after which they scuffled and argued with officials who tried to prevent them from doing so, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Jitendra Singh Pawar. He said over 130 had been booked, 31 of whom had been identified on the basis of CCTV footage from the area, while another 100 were yet to be identified from the crowd.

These persons were charged under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 269 (unlawful or negligent act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code, the additional SP informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021