HC asks NTCA to decide representation on allegation of illegal construction at Corbett Tiger Reserve

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 15:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi High Court Monday asked the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) to consider as a representation a plea seeking to stop the alleged illegal construction of bridges and walls within the tiger breeding habitat of Corbett Tiger Reserve.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh asked the NTCA to decide the representation at the earliest following the law, rules, regulations, and government policy applicable to the case and disposed of the petition.

The court said if any reports are to be called by the NTCA from other authorities, it shall be done immediately and the representation is decided expeditiously.

The court was hearing a petition by lawyer Gaurav Kumar Bansal on the issue of alleged rampant illegal construction going on in the tiger breeding habitat of Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand.

The plea submitted that the illegal construction of bridges and walls in the breeding habitat shall not only disturb the whole ecology of Corbett Tiger Reserve, but it is also against the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act and the Forest Conservation Act.

"Not only illegal construction of more than four bridges near Kalagarh forest rest house and wall is going on but the forest officials are also actively cutting trees and shrubs in tiger breeding habitat," the plea claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

