Left Menu

Money laundering case: ED files chargesheet against Anil Deshmukh's aides

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday filed a chargesheet against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's aides Kundan Shinde and Sanjeev Palande in an alleged money laundering case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-08-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 15:37 IST
Money laundering case: ED files chargesheet against Anil Deshmukh's aides
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday filed a chargesheet against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's aides Kundan Shinde and Sanjeev Palande in an alleged money laundering case. The case revolves around the transfer posting racket and collection from bar owners.

Shinde and Palande were earlier sent by the court to ED custody. The ED had earlier informed the court that various bar owners were called by the agency for a statement and they had categorically said that they paid Rs 40 lakh to Sachin Waze as 'Good luck Money' in December 2020 when Waze was Crime Investigation Unit (CIU) head.

The ED had told the court that bar owners paid Rs 1.64 crore and Rs 2.66 crore to Mumbai Police's Zone 1 to 7 and Zone 8 to 12. "Sachin Waze told bar owners that money will go to so and so. Sachin Waze has also accepted that he has collected Rs 4.77 crore between December 2020 and February 2021 and handed over the money to Kundan Shinde. Two police officers' statements were recorded and they said that Palande was also given money. Sachin Waze also verified this statement of police officers about Palande," ED's lawyer had told the court.

The case against the former Home Minister was registered on May 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021