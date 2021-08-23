Left Menu

Russia-led security bloc to hold drills in Kyrgyzstan on Sept. 1-9 -RIA

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-08-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 15:56 IST
Russia-led security bloc to hold drills in Kyrgyzstan on Sept. 1-9 -RIA
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Russia-led CSTO security bloc will hold exercises involving its rapid deployment forces in Kyrgyzstan on Sept. 1-9, the RIA news agency cited Kyrgyzstan's foreign ministry as saying on Monday.

The drills are set to take place after the U.S. exit of troops from Afghanistan and the Taliban's lightning takeover there have created a security headache for Russia in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021