Two killed, three injured in boiler explosion in food factory

At least two people were killed and three others sustained serious burn injuries in a boiler blast in a food factory in the city on Monday afternoon, police said.

According to police, the blast took place in MM Food Products at about 1.45 pm near Anjan Theatre in a residential area.

About seven people were working there when suddenly the boiler exploded. Three others including two women who were scalded in this accident were shifted to hospital.

The factory, where snacks like mixture, 'sev' and 'Çhakli' were made, was operating in a single-storey building with an asbestos sheet roof, police said adding there were about 15 LPG cylinders inside the building but they remained intact.

The deceased were in their early 20s and were natives of Bihar, police said, adding further investigations are on.

