PM Modi pays tributes to Sree Narayana Guru

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 16:16 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to spiritual leader and social reformer Sree Narayana Guru on his 167th birth anniversary, saying his emphasis on learning, social reform and equality continue to motivate people.

He gave immense importance to women empowerment as well as harnessing youth power for social change, Modi said.

Born in Kerala, Guru advocated social justice and equality.

Modi tweeted, ''I bow to Sree Narayana Guru on his Jayanti. His teachings provide strength to millions. His emphasis on learning, social reform and equality continue to motivate us. He gave immense importance to women empowerment as well as harnessing youth power for social change.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

