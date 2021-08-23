PM Modi pays tributes to Sree Narayana Guru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to spiritual leader and social reformer Sree Narayana Guru on his 167th birth anniversary, saying his emphasis on learning, social reform and equality continue to motivate people.

He gave immense importance to women empowerment as well as harnessing youth power for social change, Modi said.

Born in Kerala, Guru advocated social justice and equality.

