French ministers to travel to UAE to discuss Afghanistan situation

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Defence Minister Florence Parly are going to the Al-Dhafra airbase in the United Arab Emirates on Monday to meet people involved in Afghan evacuation operations.

During their visit, the French ministers will also meet the country's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, and they will discuss the situation in Afghanistan, added a statement from the French government.

