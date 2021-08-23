Senior Maha ATS official's Facebook account hacked

Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad's (ATS) DIG Shivdeep Lande has alleged that his Facebook page has been hacked.

The official also said he complained about this to Facebook India on Sunday.

In a post on another social media platform, the IPS officer said his verified Facebook page, which had more than 7.5 lakh followers, was hacked on August 19.

The page was managed by Manjit Vishal, who was removed as its admin, the official said, adding ''this is unauthorised access and totally a hacking activity''.

He has requested the FB's India team to help in restoring the page at the earliest.

