Left Menu

4 policemen killed in road mishap in AP

The Armed Reserve Sub-Inspector, two head constables and a constable were returning to Srikakulam after handing over the body of a deceased Army jawan to his family at Bhairi Sarangapuram village, state Director General of Police D G Sawang said in a release here.

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 23-08-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 17:02 IST
4 policemen killed in road mishap in AP
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four police personnel, including a Sub-Inspector, of the Armed Reserve were killed in a road accident on the National Highway-16 near Palasa in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday. A lorry rammed into the police jeep when it was negotiating a turn, killing the four occupants on the spot. The deceased have been identified as K Krishnudu (AR-SI), Y Babu Rao and P Antony (head constables) and P Janardhana Rao (constable-driver). The Armed Reserve Sub-Inspector, two head constables and a constable were returning to Srikakulam after handing over the body of a deceased Army jawan to his family at Bhairi Sarangapuram village, state Director General of Police D G Sawang said in a release here. The DGP directed the Visakhapatnam Range Deputy Inspector General and Srikakulam district Superintendent of Police to conduct a detailed inquiry into the mishap and submit a report. Losing four personnel on duty was a deep loss to the police department, Sawang said. The DGP said the police department would stand in support of the bereaved families. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, in a message, expressed grief and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021