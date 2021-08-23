Berlin sees low, 3-digit figure of Germans still in Afghanistan
Germany estimates there is a low, three-digit figure of German citizens still in Afghanistan, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Monday.
"At the moment, we estimate there is a low, three-digit number of German citizens," he told a regular government news conference in Berlin.
