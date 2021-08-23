Left Menu

Farmer killed while crossing railway track in UP's Shamli

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 23-08-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 18:07 IST
Farmer killed while crossing railway track in UP's Shamli
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 68-year-old farmer died after allegedly being run over by a train on the Delhi-Saharanpur railway line in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place near Silawar village in the Adarsh Mandi police station area when he was crossing the railway track. The body got severed as a result of the impact of the train and it has been sent for a post-mortem, they added.

Villagers claimed a nearby underpass was completely waterlogged due to recent rains and the senior citizen had to take the risk of crossing the track that led to his demise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021