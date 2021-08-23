Farmer killed while crossing railway track in UP's Shamli

A 68-year-old farmer died after allegedly being run over by a train on the Delhi-Saharanpur railway line in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place near Silawar village in the Adarsh Mandi police station area when he was crossing the railway track. The body got severed as a result of the impact of the train and it has been sent for a post-mortem, they added.

Villagers claimed a nearby underpass was completely waterlogged due to recent rains and the senior citizen had to take the risk of crossing the track that led to his demise.

