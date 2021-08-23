Left Menu

Rajasthan: Woman, son killed in road accident

A woman and her son were killed when a speeding truck hit the motorcycle on which they were travelling in Rajasthans Tonk district on Monday, police said. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival, police said, adding that the accused truck driver fled after the incident.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-08-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 18:20 IST
Rajasthan: Woman, son killed in road accident
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman and her son were killed when a speeding truck hit the motorcycle on which they were travelling in Rajasthan's Tonk district on Monday, police said. The incident took place on the Jaipur-Kota highway under the Sadar police station area. Rajendra Gurjar (21) and his mother Ramkanya (41) were going to their agriculture farm on a motorcycle when the truck hit them. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival, police said, adding that the accused truck driver fled after the incident.

