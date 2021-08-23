Jordan says will let 2,500 Afghans pass through on way to U.S.
Jordan has agreed to allow 2,500 Afghan citizens to pass through the kingdom as they fly to the United States, the foreign ministry said on Monday.
It did not say when the arrangement, agreed with Washington on humanitarian grounds, would come into force.
