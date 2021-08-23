Left Menu

Man held at Amritsar airport for smuggling gold paste in underwear

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 23-08-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 18:24 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A man was arrested at the airport here for allegedly trying to smuggle in 1,894 grams of gold paste by hiding it in his underwear, a Customs department statement said on Monday.

The man, who arrived here in a flight from Sharjah, was arrested on Sunday, it said.

During a search of the passenger, the Customs officials found 1,894 grams of gold in paste form hidden in his underwear. On extraction, 1,600 grams of gold worth Rs 78 lakh was recovered, the statement said.

The passenger has been arrested and an investigation is underway, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

