World News Roundup: U.S. raised prospect of using South Korea bases for Afghan refugees, Seoul says; Putin's pre-election social payments may cost a budget $6.75 billion - lawmaker and more

U.S. raised prospect of using South Korea bases for Afghan refugees, Seoul says

The United States discussed "at a very basic level" using its bases in South Korea to temporarily house refugees from Afghanistan, but talks on the issue have not progressed, South Korea's foreign minister said on Monday. Foreign Minister Chung Eui-Yong told lawmakers at a parliamentary hearing that there was no such discussion currently underway, but under additional questioning said that American officials had made preliminary requests.

Putin's pre-election social payments may cost a budget $6.75 billion - lawmaker

Social payments to pensioners and soldiers announced by President Vladimir Putin at the weekend before an election next month could cost the budget more than 500 billion roubles ($6.75 billion), Andrei Makarov, a senior lawmaker, said on Monday. Putin on Sunday said the government would make one-off payments to military personnel and pensioners this year to help them cope with a sharper-than-expected rise in inflation

In Canada's pandemic election, unvaccinated candidates are knocking on doors

In Canadian federal elections, it is a tradition for candidates to knock on people's doors to ask for their support. Ahead of next month's vote, most of the contenders doing the rounds will be vaccinated against COVID-19 - but not all of them. The Conservatives, led by the still little-known Erin O'Toole, and the small right-wing People's Party of Canada (PPC) are not requiring inoculations for their candidates as a fourth wave builds mainly among the unvaccinated.

Poland to build fence on Belarus border to halt migrants

Poland will build a fence along its border with Belarus, the defense minister said on Monday, to halt a flow of migrants the European Union says is being driven by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in retaliation for EU sanctions. Poland and fellow EU states Lithuania and Latvia have reported sharp increases in migrants from countries such as Iraq and Afghanistan trying to cross their borders. The EU says Lukashenko is waging "hybrid warfare" with migrants to exert pressure on the bloc.

Analysis: China, Pakistan, India jockey for position in Afghanistan's new Great Game

The Russian and British empires battled over Afghanistan in the 19th century, and the United States and the Soviet Union in the 20th. As the Taliban takes over in the strategic, landlocked nation, the new Great Game has Pakistan in control, with its ally China looking to cement its grip on the region. Pakistan has deep ties with the Taliban and has been accused of supporting the Islamist group as it battled the U.S.-backed government in Kabul - charges denied by Islamabad. When the Taliban captured Kabul last week, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said Afghans had broken the "shackles of slavery".

'I don't know what we'll do': Haiti quake survivors fear for children's future

Many survivors of the earthquake that killed more than 2,200 people in southern Haiti are growing worried about how they will provide for their children, with more than half a million minors feared to be at risk from the fallout. The Aug. 14 quake hammered infrastructure, destroying or damaging some 130,000 homes, cutting off roads, and pitching thousands of families in the Western Hemisphere's poorest country into an uncertain future.

Firefight involving Western forces erupts amid Kabul airport evacuation chaos

A firefight involving Western forces erupted at Kabul airport on Monday when Afghan guards exchanged fire with unidentified gunmen, Germany's military said, adding to the evacuation chaos as Washington faces pressure to extend its deadline to withdraw. Thousands of Afghans and foreigners have thronged the airport for days, hoping to catch a flight out after Taliban fighters captured Kabul on Aug. 15 and as U.S.-led forces aim to complete their pullout by the end of the month.

Belarus tightens grip on lawyers

Belarusian lawyer Mikhail Kirilyuk says he received an unsettling text message in October from an acquaintance linked to the country's security services. The acquaintance urged Kirilyuk, who had defended anti-government protesters and publicly criticized President Alexander Lukashenko's rule, to leave the country. According to Kirilyuk, who said the text was sent via an encrypted messaging app and described its content to Reuters, the message also contained a warning: The attorney faced arrest and revocation of his license to practice law..

U.S. military evacuated more than 10,000 people from Kabul on Sunday

The U.S. military flew approximately 10,400 people out of Kabul over 24 hours on Sunday, and 61 coalition planes helped evacuate approximately 5,900, a White House official said on Monday. Since Aug. 14, the U.S. has gotten 37,000 people out of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, or helped with their evacuation, the official said.

In Germany, Syrians worry Afghan crisis could fuel anti-migrant vote

With just five weeks to go before Germany holds an election that decides who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel, Syrians on asylum visas are concerned that an Afghan migrant crisis could fuel an anti-immigrant vote and block their path to citizenship. Some leaders of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party are warning about a possible influx of Afghan refugees, seeking to draw voters fearing a repeat of the 2015 migrant crisis when Merkel opened Germany's borders to almost one million asylum seekers.

