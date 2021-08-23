HC seeks Delhi govt response on plea to set up mediation cell at consumer commissions

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 18:31 IST
The Delhi High Court Monday sought response from Delhi government on a petition seeking to establish a mediation cell in the District and State Consumer Commissions here. Justice Rekha Palli issued notice on a petition by Abhijit Mishra who claimed that the Delhi Government failed in its primary obligation of setting up a mediation cell in terms of Section 74 and Section 75 of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

Further, the Delhi government has not empanelled any mediator for the District Consumer Commissions and the State Consumer Commissions, the plea said.

The petitioner said that the litigants in the national capital are deprived of the benefits of mediation on account of the government's inaction. "The litigants can greatly benefit from mediation process at Consumer Commission by amicably resolving the disputes as the mediation is a voluntary, party-centered and structured negotiation process where a neutral third party assists the parties in amicably resolving their dispute by using specialized communication and negotiation techniques. In mediation, the parties retain the right to decide for themselves whether to settle a dispute and the terms of any settlement," the plea filed through lawyer Payal Bahl said.

The plea alleged that the lack of guidance on rules/regulations for mediation in the administrative system/procedure is impacting the administration of justice in the consumer commissions in Delhi. The matter would be heard next in December.

