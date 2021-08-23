NHRC issues notices to Centre, Assam, Mizoram on border clash

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued notices to the Centre, Assam and Mizoram over the deadly border clash between the two Northeastern states in July, stating that ''grave violation of human rights'' took place.

Acting on a complaint by one Md Injamul Haque of Assam, the NHRC on Sunday issued notices to the Union home secretary and the chief secretaries of Assam and Mizoram, and asked them to file their reports within four weeks.

''The Commission has considered the matter. Facts of the case are disturbing. The allegations made in the complaint are serious in nature involving deaths and injuries to the public servants.

''The case therefore involves grave violation of Human Rights of the deceased and injured. Such types of cases are viewed very seriously by the Commission. In these circumstances, let a Notice be sent,'' as per the details of the proceedings.

Accordingly, notices were issued and the matter will be put up before the full commission after four weeks.

At least six Assam Police personnel and one civilian were killed and more than 50 people injured as the festering border dispute between the two Northeastern states erupted into a bloody conflict on July 26.

The NHRC said that it had received the complaint from Haque on July 30, alleging attack on senior police officers of Assam, officers of the Cachar district administration and others by a mob and Mizoram Police.

''The petitioner has also given details of the incident that occurred on 26.7.2021 on the Assam Mizoram border wherein public servants lost their lives, got injured in the firing and has prayed for intervention by the Commission in the matter,'' it added.

During a meeting on August 5 in Aizawl, representatives of the two state governments had agreed to maintain peace and amicably resolve the border dispute through dialogue.

The situation along the border has been tense since June 29 when both states accused each other of encroachment.

Assam's Barak Valley districts of Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi share a 164.6 km long border with Mizoram's three districts of Aizawl, Kolasib and Mamit.

