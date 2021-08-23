Left Menu

DJB chairman asks officials to set up robust complaint resolution mechanism

Delhi Jal Board DJB Chairman Satyendar Jain on Monday asked officials of the water utility to develop a robust mechanism to resolve all water supply-related complaints within 48 hours.He also asked them to collect data on complaints to ascertain what type of issues beset a particular area.The DJB should work tirelessly to ensure supply of clean water to people.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 18:47 IST
DJB chairman asks officials to set up robust complaint resolution mechanism
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Chairman Satyendar Jain on Monday asked officials of the water utility to develop a robust mechanism to resolve all water supply-related complaints within 48 hours.

He also asked them to collect data on complaints to ascertain what type of issues beset a particular area.

''The DJB should work tirelessly to ensure supply of clean water to people. It is our prime responsibility to be responsive and alert to complaints. A robust complaint resolution mechanism must be put in place and any complaint should be resolved within 48 hours,'' a statement quoted Jain as saying.

Officials should ensure that no complaint remains pending beyond 48 hours. Complaints taking more time should be flagged immediately so that a resolution can be reached as soon as possible, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021