DJB chairman asks officials to set up robust complaint resolution mechanism
Delhi Jal Board DJB Chairman Satyendar Jain on Monday asked officials of the water utility to develop a robust mechanism to resolve all water supply-related complaints within 48 hours.He also asked them to collect data on complaints to ascertain what type of issues beset a particular area.The DJB should work tirelessly to ensure supply of clean water to people.
Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Chairman Satyendar Jain on Monday asked officials of the water utility to develop a robust mechanism to resolve all water supply-related complaints within 48 hours.
He also asked them to collect data on complaints to ascertain what type of issues beset a particular area.
''The DJB should work tirelessly to ensure supply of clean water to people. It is our prime responsibility to be responsive and alert to complaints. A robust complaint resolution mechanism must be put in place and any complaint should be resolved within 48 hours,'' a statement quoted Jain as saying.
Officials should ensure that no complaint remains pending beyond 48 hours. Complaints taking more time should be flagged immediately so that a resolution can be reached as soon as possible, the statement said.
