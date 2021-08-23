7-member gang kidnaps merchant's son for ransom, 3 caught

Left Menu

Coimbatore, Aug 23 PTI A seven-member gang abducted a rice merchants son from Kangeyam in Tirupur district of Tamil Nadu and demanded Rs 3 crore for his release, police said on Monday.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-08-2021 18:51 IST
Coimbatore, Aug 23 (PTI): A seven-member gang abducted a rice merchant's son from Kangeyam in Tirupur district of Tamil Nadu and demanded Rs 3 crore for his release, police said on Monday. Three members of the gang were caught in Madurai this afternoon while a search was on for the rest, the police said.

According to the police, the gang intercepted the car of Shivpradeep, son of the merchant, on Sunday at Kangeyam. The seven, posing as policemen from Ramanathapuram, took Shivpradeep and his driver Saddam in the car and reached Sirumalai in Dindigul from where a call was made to the merchant asking for the ranson, the police said.

The merchant handed over the sum and brought his son and the driver back. On the way, they lodged a police complaint. Based on it, the police caught the three belonging to the gang in Madurai and recovered the money. A hunt is on for the four others, the police said.

