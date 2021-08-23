Left Menu

NGT directs Punjab forest dept to submit report on plea against permission to wood based industries

The plea also referred to Saw Mill Rules, 2017 formulated by Punjab which permitted establishment of a WBI within 100 metre aerial distance from notified government block forests and demarcated and undemarcated protected forests.It said without compiling district-wise and species-wise data of timber availability and consumption, the State of Punjab has taken the impugned decision to permit WBIs without any restriction of number.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 18:54 IST
The National Green Tribunal on Monday directed the Punjab forest department to submit report on a plea challenging a decision allowing wood based industries (WBI) to operate without any restriction.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel sought a factual report in the matter from the Prinicpal Chief Conservator of Forest and Head of Forest Force, Punjab within one month.

According to the plea the forest cover in Punjab is already very low and permitting unlimited number of WBIs merely on the condition that the source of wood should be agro forestry species from non-forest land, imported wood and wood from other States will not be adequate safeguards against illegal deforestation.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by NGO Umeed challenging decision of the State Level Committee (SLC), Punjab which allowed Wood based industries (WBI) to operate without any restriction of number on the condition that the source of wood should be agro forestry species from non-forest land, imported wood and wood from other States.

The applicant has stated that to comply with the orders of the Supreme Court, the Ministry of Environment and Forests has issued 'Wood Based Industries (Establishment & Regulation) Guidelines, 2016' which require assessment of availability of timber.

It said without compiling district-wise and species-wise data of timber availability and consumption, the State of Punjab has taken the impugned decision to permit WBIs without any restriction of number. While the decision requires source of wood to be from agro forestry species from non-forest land, imported wood and wood from other States, in practical terms WBIs are bound to source wood from illegal sources, the plea said.

