MPHRC asks Jabalpur cops to take action against 'human rights' group

The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission (MPHRC) on Monday asked the Jabalpur superintendent of police to take action against an outfit that called itself the 'International Human Rights Commission' and submit a report on the issue by October 8.

The directive from MPHRC chairman Justice Narendra Kumar Jain came after Jabalpur resident SC Batalia complained about this so-called commission, MPHRC public relations deputy director Ghanshyam Sirsam told PTI.

He said the complainant had informed that this outfit's ''Jabalpur unit'' had organised a press conference to announce their ''working body'', and that it was misusing the name of the human rights' commission.

Sirsam said the MPHRC, on August 24, 2017, had taken cognizance of the misuse of the human rights commission name and had directed state divisional commissioners, collectors and superintendents of police to curb such such phony commissions.

