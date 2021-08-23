Two militants killed in Jammu and Kashmir
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 23-08-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 19:05 IST
- Country:
- India
The Jammu and Kashmir Police killed two militants in Aloochi Bagh area here on Monday.
''Two #terrorists killed by JKP in #Srinagar City. Further details shall follow,'' Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Srinagar City
- Aloochi Bagh
- Jammu
- Vijay Kumar
Advertisement