Russia ready to deliver weapons to allies near Afghanistan at low prices - RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-08-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 19:12 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia is ready to supply weapons and military hardware to its allies in the CSTO security bloc that border Afghanistan at special low prices, Russia's deputy prime minister was quoted as saying by the RIA news agency on Monday.
Russia has called for joint action with its allies in Central Asia to prepare for potential security threats from Afghanistan following the U.S. exit of troops and the Taliban's lightning takeover.
