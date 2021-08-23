14 cybercriminals arrested in Jharkhand
Fourteen people were arrested in Jharkhand's Deoghar district on Monday for their alleged involvement in cybercrime, police said.
Acting on tip-offs, law enforcers raided various places in four police station areas and seized 23 mobile phones, 52 SIM cards, two ATM cards, bank passbooks and cheque books each, and a laptop from their possession, they said.
Fifteen cybercriminals were arrested in the district on August 5.
