Left Menu

Woman held for snatching gold chain in Delhi

A 25-year-old woman was caught when she was trying to escape after snatching a gold chain from a person in south Delhis Saket area, police said on Monday. On Sunday, PCR staff ASI Ajit Singh and Constable Inder Singh were patrolling in their area when they saw some people running behind the woman, a senior police officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 19:20 IST
Woman held for snatching gold chain in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old woman was caught when she was trying to escape after snatching a gold chain from a person in south Delhi's Saket area, police said on Monday. The accused has been identified as Manju (25), a resident of Dwarka, they said. On Sunday, PCR staff ASI Ajit Singh and Constable Inder Singh were patrolling in their area when they saw some people running behind the woman, a senior police officer said. The staff chased the accused and apprehended her. The people following Manju also arrived at the spot, police said. A woman among them informed that the accused had snatched her gold chain. The chain was recovered from Manju's possession. The accused disclosed that she had come here along with her two accomplices in an auto-rickshaw, the officer said. However, her associates fled from the spot. The local police was called and a case under relevant sections was registered at Saket police station, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021