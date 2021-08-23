Woman held for snatching gold chain in Delhi

A 25-year-old woman was caught when she was trying to escape after snatching a gold chain from a person in south Delhi's Saket area, police said on Monday. The accused has been identified as Manju (25), a resident of Dwarka, they said. On Sunday, PCR staff ASI Ajit Singh and Constable Inder Singh were patrolling in their area when they saw some people running behind the woman, a senior police officer said. The staff chased the accused and apprehended her. The people following Manju also arrived at the spot, police said. A woman among them informed that the accused had snatched her gold chain. The chain was recovered from Manju's possession. The accused disclosed that she had come here along with her two accomplices in an auto-rickshaw, the officer said. However, her associates fled from the spot. The local police was called and a case under relevant sections was registered at Saket police station, they said.

