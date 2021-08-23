Left Menu

2 men charged in scheme to obtain fraudulent SBA loans

Garcia was also charged with aggravated identity theft.Acevedo is being held pending a detention hearing.

PTI | Boston | Updated: 23-08-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 19:21 IST
2 men charged in scheme to obtain fraudulent SBA loans
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Federal authorities announced Monday that men from Massachusetts and New Hampshire have been charged in connection with their alleged roles in a scheme that sued stolen identities to fraudulently obtain more than USD 450,000 in disaster loans from the Small Business Administration.

About USD 250,000 of that money was used to purchase iPhones that were then resold, according to a statement from the US attorney's office in Boston.

Edwin Acevedo, 35, of Acton, Massachusetts, and Hector Garcia, 49, of Manchester, New Hampshire were arrested last week and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Garcia was also charged with aggravated identity theft.

Acevedo is being held pending a detention hearing. Garcia is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on September 3.

An email seeking comment was left with Acevedo's attorney. Court records did not list a lawyer for Garcia.

Garcia used the stolen identity of a US citizen to open a fraudulent bank account, which was linked to other fraudulent bank accounts set up to receive the loans, prosecutors alleged.

Acevedo then distributed debit cards associated with those accounts to other alleged accomplices, which were used to launder the loans through the purchase iPhones for resale, prosecutors said.

Garcia also wired a portion of the funds to the Dominican Republic, according to authorities.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021