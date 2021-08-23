France says time needed beyond Aug. 31 for Afghan evacuations
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-08-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 19:38 IST
France's foreign minister said on Monday more time was needed beyond Aug. 31 to complete evacuations from Afghanistan.
"We are concerned about the Aug. 31 deadline set by the United States. More time is needed to complete the current operations," Jean-Yves Le Drian said, according to a French pool reporter accompanying the minister to the United Arab Emirates.
